CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Metro asked the public for input on proposed changes at the Capitol Heights station’s Kiss & Ride, Park & Ride and bus facilities.

Metro said that it plans to relocate the bus loop and Kiss & Ride lot, reduce the Kiss & Ride spaces from 15 to eight and get rid of the Park & Ride lot.

A news release from Metro said that the changes would “enable a mix of housing and retail development on Metro property.” This is part of Prince George’s County’s ongoing work to “catalyze transit-oriented development along the Blue Line Corridor.”

You can submit comments before 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 online or during a public hearing. The hearing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Capitol Heights Elementary School. The open house starts at 6:30 p.m., and the hearing starts at 7 p.m.

You can also attend the hearing by calling 206-899-2028 and entering meeting code 231 232 090# or emailing speak@wmata.com by 5 p.m. the day before the hearing to register.

Metro will also stream the hearing live on its YouTube channel.