PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Transit Police Department (MTPD) joined the list of law enforcement agencies that are hoping to curb the number of Kia and Hyundai thefts taking place across the DMV.

Officers were giving out free steering wheel locks to residents at different Metro stations throughout the week.

They said they would be at the Greenbelt Metro station’s parking garage from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Officers would have a table at the station and would redirect Kia and Hyundai owners to where they could pick up the locks.

If anyone isn’t able to make it to Greenbelt, officers said they would be at the Largo Metro station on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Metropolitan Police Department was offering a similar program, offering free locks to Kia and Hyundai owners in D.C. at their district stations.

Prince George’s County Police had also given out 150 locks in District Heights on February 20.