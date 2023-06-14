PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A middle school teacher is charged for attempting to solicit photos from a student.

Jose Zuniga Orellana, 33, a teacher at James Madison Middle School, is being charged for solicitation of a minor, according to Prince George’s County Police Department.

The girl told detectives that Zuniga Orellana made inappropriate comments towards her and asked for her photos to which she denied.

Zuniga Orellana was taken into custody.

Detectives have not discovered if there are more victims at the school and are encouraging anyone with information to call (301) 772-4930.