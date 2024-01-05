HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that someone shot a boy in Hyattsville on Friday.

The Hyattsville Police Department said in a post on the platform X shortly before 12:45 p.m. that officers were responding to the 3500 block of Carnaby St., which is close to Northwestern High School.

Police said that the boy who was shot was a teenager. In an update after 2 p.m., Hyattsville Police Department Chief Jarod Towers said that the teen was being treated at the hospital and was in “critical but stable condition.”

Towers said that police were looking for three suspects who fled the area. Anyone with any information is asked to call 301-985-5060.