Woman missing since July 29. Sister talks about her sister in a DC News Now exclusive.

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Fati Toure speaks of her sister, Mariame Toure Sylla, as a dedicated Muslim who is outgoing with many friends, yet regimented in her faith and structure in life.

Toure said in an exclusive interview with DC News Now, that it’s troubling that her younger sister, known to the family as “Mamou,” has been missing since July 29 without a trace.

“It’s more easier to say somebody is dead but somebody disappeared,” said Toure of her sister, a French teacher in Prince George’s County. “We don’t know what to think.”

The Greenbelt Police Department said Sylla mysteriously vanished last month near her apartment. She was last seen in Schrom Hills Park where she often walked before or after her 8 p.m. prayers, her family and friends said.

Toure said she flew in Monday from Ivory Coast in Africa, to help lead the search for her sister who is a French teacher at the Dora Kennedy French Immersion School in Greenbelt. Her sister, she said, is very religious and would not be missing “for no good reason.”

“We are still expecting to see Mariame,” Toure said.

Police said they have not had success in tracking what happened to Sylla either, and Police Chief Richard Bowers held a news conference Thursday to plead for assistance in the investigation.

“We continue to need the public’s help in doing that,” he said. “We have to this point, not been able to locate her.”

Authorities said they have also sought the help of other law enforcement agencies in the search but have not come up with any leads.

“We’re very concerned of her disappearance,” Renee Harris, a neighbor of Sylla who remembers her fondly as a kind person, said.

Harris said their complex is one where people look out for each other, so her disappearance has been disconcerting.

“Cause we know who she is,” she said. “Because we’ve seen her out here walking, we speak to her, we speak to one another.”

Missing person posters with two pictures of Sylla dot the community from the apartment complex in Greenbelt to the park across the street, along with her parking space, C-4, which remains empty.

Toure said she wants to remain optimistic but is beginning to fear for the worst.

“I was expecting that we would find her,” she said. “But now we are 10 days and more days are going on. I’m afraid to have bad news.”