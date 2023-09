PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — State troopers were on the scene of a deadly interstate crash Friday after a moped rider hit a tractor trailer.

Maryland State Police (MSP) posted about the incident on I-495 at MD Route 295 at 12:54 p.m. MSP said only one lane on the southbound side of the interstate was open.

Investigators said it appeared the scooter hit the side of the tractor trailer and that the scooter rider died there.