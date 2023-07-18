CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — More healthy food options are now expected in Prince George’s County.

The aim of the newly passed “Healthy Restaurant Program” legislation creates incentives for restaurants that serve healthy options.

To be eligible for the program, restaurants need to have 40% or more of their menu filled with healthy plant based meals and they will be granted zero interest loans, promotions, marketing and more.

For almost 30 years, Everlasting Life in Capitol Heights has offering plant-based, soul food. They’re also one of the restaurants eligible for the healthy food program.

On Tuesday during the County Council’s meeting council members voted to pass the bill. The goal is to encourage healthier food options in the county, especially after realizing there were not enough healthy options in the county.

“It will give us the wherewithal to offer a better price point, offer more items to our customer base, they’ll get better health outcomes,” said Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah, owner of Everlasting Life.



“I’m seeing obesity, I’m seeing high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, all these lifestyle illnesses increasing in our community,” he added.

When Ben-Yehudah realized how the lack of healthy food options impacted African American communities, he opened up Everlasting Life. It’s a healthy alternative but with a twist.



“Every single thing is plant-based. We take healthy food and we wrap it inside of soul [food] so that it will attract those who are looking for some soul food,” he said.



Fresh Greens in Kettering is another healthy food spot in the county. Loyd Nash visits the establishment often and he says his options in the county are limited especially being a diabetic.



“We need to learn how to eat healthy. Sometimes I go to different restaurants and I don’t order because they don’t have anything on the menu that I like,” Nash said.

Before the final vote there was some push back from the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation, the county’s Health Department, and Explore Prince George’s. Many of them stating they support the intention behind the bill, but funding is a concern.

“Securing a loan to offer additional menu items does not create an asset for the business. It creates an additional debt burden and liability to the balance sheet,” said Ebony Stocks with Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation.

Councilmember Sydney Harrison also expressed his concern about funding the program and chose to abstain from voting.

Bill sponsor Wala Blegay and others say if the council does not provide funds for the program, they will look into public private partnerships. They do plan to discuss the budget for this program in the coming weeks.