PRINCE GEORGE’s COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said a mother and daughter have been charged in connection with a murder inside of the family’s Landover home.

PGPD said they arrested and charged 44-year-old Candace Craig and 19-year-old Salia Hardy for the murder of 71-year-old Margaret Craig of Landover. Candace Craig is Ms. Margaret Craig’s daughter. Salia Hardy is her granddaughter.

Police said that on June 2, they responded to the home in the 200 block of Hill Road for a welfare check. Someone had called 911 and said he had not talked with the victim for several days and was worried for her welfare.

Candace Craig answered the door and allowed patrol officers to enter the home to search for Margaret Craig. When officers entered the basement, they immediately smelled the odor of decomposition. The Homicide and Evidence Units were notified and assumed the investigation.

Early investigation suggests Candace Craig murdered her mother on May 23. The following day, Hardy helped her mother attempt to dispose of the remains.

“The detectives of the Homicide Unit will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and that both suspects are held accountable for their cruel and criminal behavior,” said Major David Blazer, Commander of the Major Crimes Division.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will confirm the victim’s identity and attempt to identify the cause of death.

The motive remains under investigation.

Candace Craig is charged with first and second-degree murder. Salia Hardy is charged with accessory after the fact.