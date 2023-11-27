PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George County Police Department (PGPD) said a woman shot and killed her teenage son before killing herself on Saturday afternoon in Lanham.

Police said that at about 2:00 p.m. on November 25, they responded to the 10400 block of Greenbelt Road for a report of two dead people in a wooded area.

PGPD identified the teenage boy as 16-year-old Dorian Jaeger of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The teen’s mother was identified as 50-year-old Natalie Jaeger also of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Police said the mother and son had recently arrived in the area.

The motive for the murder is under investigation.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are encouraged to call 301-516-2512.