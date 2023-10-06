SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (DC News Now) — A motorcyclist died after a crash in Seat Pleasant on Friday evening.

The Seat Pleasant Police Department (SPPD) said in a post at 9:10 p.m. that Central Avenue and Peppermill Road had been closed due to an accident.

Officials said that officers responded to that area for a motorcycle accident around 8:50 p.m. They found a man and a minor with life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

In an update just after 10:30 p.m., officials said that the motorcyclist had died at the hospital.

SPPD said that the Prince George’s Police Department was investigating to see what caused the accident.