PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators learned on Tuesday that a motorcyclist died after a hit-and-run that took place on June 13.

Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that officers were called to the 9000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton around 5:15 p.m.

They found that an unknown driver crossed the double line on Woodyard Road and hit 30-year-old Michael Robinson Jr., who was riding a motorcycle. The car hit another vehicle before driving away.

Robinson was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said they were told that he died on Tuesday, June 27.

PGPD released pictures of the car that was involved as well as the suspected driver. They said that the car had the words “AIN’T SKEERED” in white across the windshield.

Images courtesy of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

If anyone has any information, they’re encouraged to call 301-731-4422.