GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Two MS-13 gang members from Montgomery County, Md. were sentenced for their involvement in a murder that took place in August of 2020.

A release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Endy Arturo Gaitan Campos (also known as “Clandestino”), 30, and Jorge Isaac Argueta Chica (also known as “Timido” and “Enano”), 23, were sentenced to conspiring to murder a victim who was “suspected of cooperating with law enforcement.”

Campos, who is from Hyattsville, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison with three years of supervised release. Argueta Chica, who is from Gaithersburg, was sentenced last week to six years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

The release said that on Aug. 8, 2020, Campos and other members of the WLS clique gathered at a park in Prince George’s County. The group agreed to murder a victim “who was suspected of cooperating with law enforcement and to whom Sanchez owed a debt.”

Campos drove WLS leader Brayan Torres and Franklyn Sanchez to a wooded area and dropped them as well as other WLS off. Sanches had a gun, and Torres handed another gun to a different MS-13 member.

When the victim arrived, Sanchez and the other member fired at them. Sanchez and Torres both stabbed the victim.

Torres and other members dragged the victim’s body to a stream and left it there. One member took the weapons, and Campos drove him to Torres’s house where other MS-13 members, including Argueta Chica, were waiting.

As he was leaving, Sanchez noticed that he was bleeding. In an effort to keep any DNA or evidence from being discovered, Torres called other WLS members to bury the victim’s body.

Torres and Sanchez were both sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for their involvement in the conspiracy. Agustino Eugenio Rivas Rodriguez, who helped in burying the body, was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison.

According to the release, Argueta Chica also “participated in the collection of extortion payments, or ‘rents,’ from at least two extortion victims on behalf of WLS.” WLS members threatened these victims with death or bodily injury.