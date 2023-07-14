BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they shut down an intersection as they investigated the shooting of a number of people that took place Friday afternoon.

The Bladensburg Police Department said the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Bladensburg Rd. near the Anacostia River. Because of the shooting, Annapolis and Bladensburg roads were closed. A tweet at 12:44 p.m. asked drivers to use routes other than one that would take them through the area.

The department planned to provide more information at a briefing at 3 p.m.