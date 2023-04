PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) –Maryland State Police said troopers were on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash at Ritchie Marlboro Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

MPS posted a tweet saying one person was flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and another person was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

As of 2:22 p.m., Route 4 was closed.