PRINCE GEOREGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two people face charges after a shooting that took place at a motel in Camp Springs Wednesday.

Investigators said that one of two people who died in the shooting was among those responsible for the incident.

The Prince William County Police Department said it arrested Keymonte Day, 24, of Washington, D.C. and Christopher Jamar Jenkins, 22, of Capitol Heights, Md.

Investigators said Xavier Matthews, 23, of Temple Hills, Md. and Day were staying at the motel, located in the 5100 block of Allentown Rd. A number of people came into their room to rob Matthews. That’s when the shooting took place. The gunfire hit Matthews as well as Karon Moore, 26, of Washington, D.C. Police said Moore was among the people who tried to rob Matthews. Moore died at the scene. Matthews died at the hospital.

The police department said Day conspired with the group, which included Moore as well as Jenkins. Among the charges she and Jenkins face is first degree murder.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it was trying to identify other people involved in the crime and said anyone with information could contact detectives at (301) 516-2512.