CHILLUM, Md. (DC News Now) — 11 adults and four children lost their homes in a Chillum apartment complex fire on Monday. It could have been worse if neighbors didn’t race to the rescue.

People who live at Belcrest Plaza said the fire alarm did not go off. They said that if it wasn’t for their neighbors knocking on their doors, they wouldn’t be alive.

“It was really big and it was spreading through the apartment and nobody was outside. There was no alarm, and nobody had any idea what was going on,” said a resident.

A Chillum apartment building burst in flames early Monday morning as many people were sleeping. Nearby neighbors saw the burning building and quickly tried to wake people up. It was all hands on deck to get everyone out safely until firefighters arrived.

“They were brave enough to go upstairs, they were knocking on doors trying to get people out,” the resident, who declined to share her name, said.

She told DC News Now that firefighters arrived nearly an hour after the fire happened.

“Around 2 in the morning — the firefighters arrived by then. It was too late. Almost everything was all burned,” she said.

Many said they did not hear the fire alarm go off. They said that they had complained to management about this issue for a while.

“They have come here and they have tested the alarms, many times there’s been smoke around and the alarms have never worked… and most of the time they’re just malfunctioning,” said the resident.

Despite all the damage, residents were relieved everyone is alive and safe.

“I feel like, in that moment we were all like a community and we helped each other out. And because of that lots of people were able to get saved,” the resident said.

This is the third apartment fire in Prince George’s County over the past month.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department was still investigating this fire. In the meantime, they reminded everyone to check their smoke alarms and remain vigilant.