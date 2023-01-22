TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors in a Temple Hill neighborhood are heartbroken after a house fire on Center Drive killed two people.

Workers spent hours Sunday afternoon trying to board up a home after a deadly fire on Saturday night while PGFD spent time investigating the scene.

Many neighbors were saddened by what they saw. Some of them even stopped by to pay their respects.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters arrived on the scene where they found the house engulfed in flames and two people were trapped inside, others were able to escape. The two adults that were trapped did not make it. On Sunday, DC News Now learned that a total of 4 firefighters were taken in for evaluation.

Neighbors say it was an assisted living home, and the victims were seniors. One neighbor that lives right next door says a nurse and an elderly woman knocked on his door for help but by the time firefighters arrived it was too late.

Steven Hayes lives on the next street, he saw the fire from his home.

“My house is directly behind that one, and one of the guys we were watching football with made a statement, and he said, man that house on fire,” said Hayes.

Most of the inside was damaged. Walls, furniture and more were all burnt.

“I thought it was a whole lot worse than what it is, but two people really did die in this fire and it’s sad,” said Hayes.

On Sunday afternoon, Hayes took the time to pay his respects to the victims.

“It’s close to home and everybody especially in the neighborhood has to look out for one another. So today I thought we would come and say a prayer,” he said.

“If anyone can say a prayer for the families and friends of the victims god bless,” he continued.

According to Prince George’s County Fire Department, this is an ongoing investigation. The firefighters taken in for evaluation are out of the hospital.