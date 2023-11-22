BRANDYWINE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a man accused of killing his uncle in Prince George’s County was found dead in New Jersey.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that officers responded to the 15000 block of Brandywine Rd. on Nov. 20 around 11:50 p.m. for a shooting. They found 62-year-old Lewis Parker Sr., who had been shot inside a home.

Responders took him to the hospital, where he died.

PGPD investigators later identified his nephew as the suspect in the shooting and got an arrest warrant for him.

Officials said that on Tuesday, they were informed that the nephew had “died from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Atlantic City, New Jersey.”

Police still were working to determine a motive in the shooting. Anyone with any information should call police at (301) 516-2512.