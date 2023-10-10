CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — A new affordable housing community with multi-family and senior housing opened in Clinton on Tuesday.

The new housing, called Woodyard Station, has two buildings — a multi-family apartment complex with 46 units and a senior living building with 112 units. According to a release, both buildings have a cybercafé, a community room, a game room and on-site laundry.

“We know that housing diversity builds strong neighborhoods, and this new development further showcases our continued commitment to preserving housing affordability and diversifying our housing stock,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said, in part, in a news release.

The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) provided $3 million in funding for the project, including funding from the HOME Investment Partnership Program and Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT).

“HOME funding is just one of the County’s finance tools that help mission-minded development partners create new quality affordable housing for Prince George’s County residents, making it possible for low-and moderate-income families to live in brand-new construction developments with modern amenities needed to enjoy a safe, healthy, and quality lifestyle,” the release said.