NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Mayor Phelecia Nembhard said Tuesday that the New Carrollton fired its chief of police, but Nembhard said she could say no more about it because it was a personnel issue.

The firing of Chief David Rice comes about four months after the city banned him from police department property, described as a temporary measure at the time. That was after an employee said she feared for her life during a meeting with Rice. The employee said Rice screamed in her face and threatened her.

When DC News Now talked to Rice in December, he said he did nothing wrong.

Rice was the chief of police for a decade.