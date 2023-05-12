COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The city of college park has a new mayor-elect, Fazlul Kabir.

This comes after the former mayor Patrick Wojahn resigned right before being arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child porn.

A special election was held to replace Wojahn and the voters have spoken.

Kabir served as the District 1 city council member for more than a decade.

He says over the next 6 months in his new role he plans to focus on creating open communication between the community and leaders, helping the city move towards smart economic development, enhancing educational opportunities, and bringing more affordable housing.

Most importantly helping the community trust their local government once again.

“I’ll be doing be in touch with the community associations and the community members and different stakeholders and talking to them and hear from them and one of the ways to build the trust back would be being transparent,” said Kabir.

Kabir will hold his mayoral title until the city’s election in November, and he does plan to run for the position.