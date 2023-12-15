LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — Pregnant women will have more access to maternal healthcare in Prince George’s County with a family birthing center coming to Lanham.

On Thursday Luminis Health was approved for a $300 million medical pavillion, that includes expanding their labor and delivery center.

“It is the best thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Prince George’s County District 7 councilmember, Krystal Oriadha, said.

Becoming a mom to baby Ezra over the past nearly two months has become Oriadha’s favorite role, but her pregnancy journey was not easy. Oriadha dealt with several complications throughout her pregnancy and the day she gave birth wasn’t any easier.

“I was one to say I had a hard pregnancy like a lot of women of color, especially my age,” she said. “I didn’t feel seen or heard. They didn’t register that I was really in pain and so I ended up being 10 hours of active labor and they didn’t know it and so it was traumatic.”

Oriadha’s story is one of many across Maryland. Prince George’s County has a maternal mortality rate that is 50% above the national average, according to PGC Health Zone. Eight out of 10 expecting mothers deliver their child outside of the county.

“I realized that’s a lot of what Black women face, where their pain is just not heard, where they’re not listened to. They’re just not provided the right type of care,” Oriadha said.

Luminis Health’s new medical pavilion will include two floors for labor, delivery and women’s health. Construction is expected to begin in 2024 with the hopes of being finished by 2028.

Oriadha has some expectations for this new center. She said she wants to make sure that the center provides qualities of services, training and accountability to make sure expectant mothers are getting what they “actually deserve.”

“We’re building a facility right here in Prince George’s County, where it has a high number of women of color, especially Black women,” she added. “We have to ensure that the quality of services here and the training matches that.”

Oriadha, a maternal health advocate passed county legislation concerning maternal health, one of those being a the “Black Maternal Health Fund.” The goal was to help provide all the resources needed for expected mothers in their journey before, during and after pregnancy, like having a doula.