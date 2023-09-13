LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — New security enhancements were installed at DuVal High School in Prince George’s County on Wednesday.

This comes after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed while walking home just a few feet away from the school on Monday.

The metal detectors are designed to pick up small firearms and can be adjusted if needed. They will also be used at sporting events, including a football game on Thursday.

“It’s another tool that we use to address the safety and security concerns of the school system. We’re changing our policy and procedures, we’re focusing on training, we’re focusing on how we deal with situations. So it’s one of the many things that we’d do to address it,” said Gary Cunningham, director for safety and security for Prince George’s County Public Safety.

At the beginning of the year, Superintendent Millard House II announced Prince George’s County High schools would have metal detectors installed, after several incidents of students bringing weapons in the past.

Duval High School was a part of the second phase of schools getting the installments, which was expected in the coming months but that date was quickly sped up after Monday’s incident.

“At minimum, it’s a deterrent. At most, it will increase the level of safety for the students and staff here at the school,” said Cunningham.

Jayda Medrano-Moore was shot and killed while walking home from DuVal. Police said there was a dispute between two groups, and someone decided to open fire, killing the teen.

Her father told DC News Now that Jayda told the gunman to put the firearm away before she was shot.

Police said that responders rushed the teen to the hospital, where she died shortly after.

“There are a lot of young people who witnessed what happened and we need those young people to come forward and tell the truth. This case, I believe will be solved and it’s just a matter of time, but it is going to take the cooperation of our young people. So I’m speaking to them when I say please come forward,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Moore’s death is still an ongoing investigation. There is a $25,000 reward for anyone with information that would lead them to the suspect(s) in this case.