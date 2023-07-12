OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police and county councilmembers went head to head in a major battle at a new escape room at the National Harbor.

The leaders got a special donation to help tackle youth crime.

“Keeping people busy and occupied and having good mentorship is really important for kids,” said Escapology owner Mark Shaffer.

The new business donated $2,500 to the Police Athletic League, a juvenile crime prevention program that offers mentorship, educational and sports activities.

“What these funds do is they enable us in a very small percentage, to have outreach to young people to do something different than believing that we can arrest our way out of many problems,” said Chief Malik Aziz with the Prince George’s County Police Department.

“They see a life in a different way things that they can do things that they can achieve, and we showed them a different avenue,” he added.

After a formal ribbon cutting and photos, police and council members got to work in their respective escape rooms. It took each group nearly an hour to complete the mission as fast as they could, and the County Council came out victorious.

Despite their big win, that did not take away from the impact this new location is making in the community.

“Continue to make Prince George’s County a place where individuals can grow, live and raise their children,” said Councilmember Calvin Hawkins.

The National Harbor Escapology is officially open to the public with 8 different escape rooms that will put friends and family to the test.