LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — A huge financial burden was lifted for some local students at Prince George’s Community College (PGCC) as a new program will make it possible for more than a thousand students to get free tuition.

The free tuition program is for residents that live within a six-mile radius of MGM National Program.

Vianca Smith is a student at PGCC and is eligible for the program.

“It’s such a burden lifted,” Smith said.

District 8 councilmember, Edward Burroughs, said he came into office almost two years ago and started rewriting plans to include “very important initiatives” that would work to uplift and enhance local communities.

“To the extent that we can remove barriers from people into pursuing their dreams and higher education, whether it’s a college degree or certification or credential, we need to remove those barriers,” Burroughs said.

This comes after Burroughs learned part of the revenue from MGM National Harbor that was supposed benefit surrounding residents through the “MGM Local Impact Grant Fund” was not being used specifically for that.

Now students like Smith are looking forward to the financial burden becoming a lot lighter with the new program that aims to give more than 1,000 students living in District 8 and parts of District 7 free tuition.

“[I’m] just proud of the county, proud of the policy makers for holding people accountable to do this for us,” she said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

Smith is currently a teacher, and she’s also working to earn her certificate in teaching at a university.

“School is expensive no matter where you go, and [however] you try to slice that pie … You have to find that money from somewhere,” she said.

“Teachers are always learning, we’re always going to school, and you always have to have the funds to go to school. It is just one less thing to worry about,” she added.

The program was initially funded at $1 million, but the Prince George’s County Council voted to allocate an additional $1 million towards the program, bringing the total to $2 million.

“I can feel good and not be stressed out about wanting to leave a legacy for not just my kids but [for the] future kids of Prince George’s County,” Smith said.

Scholarships will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. Information about how to apply is available here.