LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — There was a push for more security cameras to increase safety in neighborhoods during the Prince George’s County Council meeting on Tuesday.

Safety was at the center after 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was shot and killed in front of his home in November.

“Too many times, it’s just a mystery and we need pieces of puzzle to describe what has happened and cameras are definitely a help,” said Lajuan Lynch Jones, Jayz’s aunt.

Tears streamed down the faces of many of Jayz’s family members as they shared why the council should pass this new camera incentive program.

Last November, the 8th grader was shot and killed in front of his Temple Hills home while raking leaves. His family said more security cameras would have made a difference in his case.

“If we had cameras, we probably wouldn’t be in here right now,” said Jayz’s 6-year-old sister.

Many neighbors did not have any security cameras to capture the incident, and police still have no answers about who was responsible months later.

“I do believe that if we had cameras we would have been able to by now have some leads at this time. Four months later there’s no arrest or any leads in the case. It’s difficult to think that that would have been the same if we had cameras at that time,” said Jayz’s mother, Juanita Agnew.

On Tuesday, the county council passed an incentive program that will help pay for homeowners and businesses to get private security cameras installed.

Residents have the option to receive a camera, rebate or voucher of up to $200. There’s also the option of a $100 subscription for a security camera for a residential household or business.

“Actions speak louder than words. So we’re talking about but now we got it what we want. Hopefully, it helps save someone’s life,” said Jayz’s father, Antoine Agnew.

Juanita says the amount of money this new program will cost the county is cheaper than how much they’re spending to solve her son’s murder.

“If you think about the resources that has gone into just investigating one shooting, Jayz’s shooting, then you compare to how much we would have saved by having cameras, this case would have been solved in a matter of days,” she said.

Angella Ndegejorina, Jayz’s godmother, is a longtime resident of Prince George’s County. She felt safe in her neighborhood, but after Jayz’s death, she’s been on edge.

“With what happened to Jayz I’m inclined to get a camera, of course, cost is always in questions whenever you’re trying to make a commitment such as this. [With this bill] I would definitely subscribe to as a resident of Prince George’s County,” she said.

Prince George’s County Police still have no suspects in Jayz’s murder. If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re encouraged to contact police.