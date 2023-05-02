NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Residents of New Carrollton voted for a new mayor for the city, Katrina Dodro. Part of mayor-elect Dodro’s new vision for the city includes a possible return of old faces like former police Chief David Rice.

“I was so happy and kind of in a daze, but yeah, I kind of acted a little bit like a cheerleader,” said Dodro.

After serving on the city council for more than a decade and several unsuccessful runs for mayor, it’s now time for Dodro to be in the spotlight.

“I feel much better about it now that we’re here, being much more confident about moving forward in a new direction and bringing a new vision to New Carrollton. So it’s really exciting,” she said.

After serving under her opponent, outgoing Mayor Phelecia Nembhard for the past two years, Dodro says it’s going to take time to rebuild.

“There’s some stuff that we haven’t been able to find out. So we’re going to need to do some investigating and understanding of what the policies and the issues that have been going on within the administration over the last three years,” she said.

Just last week, Nembhard fired long-time police Chief David Rice, citing “personnel issues.” The new mayoral-elect is hoping to bring him back, and many other former employees.

“Absolutely. We are definitely planning to reinstall him here. We have had some talks in the works with some other employees who may be coming back as well. We want a combination of the tradition of New Carrollton and looking towards the future. And so we need all kinds of leadership,” said Dodro.

Rice told DC News Now he would feel honored to be reinstated as police chief.

One of Dodro’s goals for the city over the next two years is to unite the community.

“So this whole two years is going to be building that neighborhood feeling back again and really connecting with our neighbors, making everyone feel welcome at the table. It doesn’t matter if you’re a renter or homeowner, if you’re first generation or if you’ve lived here for 50 years. If you’re a grandparent or if you’re a five-year-old,” she said.

“We are listening, we hear you, we know what your concerns are. We are all dedicated to working for you,” she continued.

Dodro will be sworn in on May 17th.