PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News) — A judge denied bond for Patrick Wojahn Monday, days after his arrest on 56 counts of crimes related to having and distributing child pornography.

Wojahn, 47, served as the mayor of College Park for several years. He resigned from the position late on March 1, a day before his arrest.

The Prince George’s County Police Department the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted it on Feb. 17 to let police know that a social media account operating in the county possessed and shared suspected child pornography.

Court documents said Wojhan used the username “Skippy_md” on Kik, the instant messaging app, and admitted he had dozens of child pornography videos.

Patrick Wojahn (City of College Park and Prince George’s County Police Department)

Police said when they executed a search warrant at Wojahn’s home, they found videos in password-protected folders. They said many of the videos featured boys and that they also found two graphic pictures Wojahn took of himself on his Kik account.