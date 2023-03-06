SUITLAND-SILVER HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that one officer fired at a dog during a welfare check on Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the 3900 block of Suitland Road around 8:15 p.m. for a welfare check. While officers responded, one officer and a civilian were bitten by a dog.

PGPD said that the officer fired at the dog. They did not have any further details Monday evening on the condition of the dog or either of the people who the dog bit.

Police said they were still investigating to learn more about what led to the incident.