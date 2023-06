PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Hyattsville Police Department said one of its officers was injured Wednesday afternoon after two police cars crashed into each other.

The department said the cruisers struck each other at the intersection of East-West Highway and Belcrest Road.

The officer was taken to the hospital. The Hyattsville Police Department said the officer’s injuries were not life-threatening. It did not say what led to the collision.