PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials said Wednesday that the home of the new national FBI headquarters would be Greenbelt, Md.

The Washington Post first reported the decision late in the afternoon, with sources close to the decision-making process confirming the information to DC News Now.

The FBI has planned a move from its current headquarters in Washington, D.C. for years, with Maryland and Virginia vying for the new one.

After nearly a decade of conversation between Maryland and FBI leaders, a change in criteria in the selection process made proximity to the FBI Academy in Quantico a top priority in 2022.

Lawmakers from Virginia pushed for a location in Springfield, which, it seemed for a time, is where the headquarters might be headed.

It was in March that Gov. Wes Moore and other top leaders from Maryland made a hard pitch to the General Services Administration (GSA), telling it that Prince George’s County offered sites in Landover and Greenbelt that were ready to go and would provide the government with substantial savings when it came to construction, compared to a site in Virginia.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who was part of the delegation addressing the GSA, expressed her belief that a location in the county was the better choice because of cost as well equity, given Prince George’s diverse makeup.