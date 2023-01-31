PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died and another was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Suitland Parkway.

United States Park Police was called around 2:45 p.m. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes east of Meadowview Drive.

One adult was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were pronounced dead at the hospital. Another adult sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Police said that the investigation was ongoing.