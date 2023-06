PRINCE GEORGE’s COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) –Police said one man was injured and another man was hurt after an apartment shooting early Saturday morning.

PGPD said that at about 2:50 a.m., they responded to the 8100 block of 14th Ave at 2:50 am for a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two men inside an apartment building who had been shot.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.