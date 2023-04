LEWISDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Friday, police said.

Prince George’s County Police were called to the 2100 block of Guilford Road around 5:15 p.m.

Two men were hit in the shooting and taken to the hospital. One of them was pronounced dead there. Police did not say how the other victim was doing.

Police were still on the scene investigating around 6:20 p.m.