PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County said they were investigating after a shooting that left one man dead and one woman injured.

Officers said they responded to the 5100 block of Deal Dr at around 12:50 a.m., Tuesday after reports of a shooting.

On the scene, they said they found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

They also found a woman suffering apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.