LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Several Prince George’s County residents got a chance to ask the County Council to fund different programs across the county as leaders finalize the new fiscal year budget.

The majority of the county executive’s proposed $5.4 billion budget goes toward education and public safety. Several people asked for changes on Monday, with most of the requests seeking more funding for non-profits and more investment in the arts.

The non-profit organization Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services asked for $100,000 in grant funding.

“Inflation continues to strain personal resources and the needs have not subsided,” said the non-profit’s CEO, Shannon Mouton.

Librarians also asked that the budget include funding to help retain employees.

“It’s not comparable to how much they make for doing the same amount of work at neighboring systems, so we’re losing a lot of good talent,” said one librarian.

A mental health organization that works with teens and families at Northwestern High School also requested financial support to continue their services.

“We not only provide individual therapy for the students and parents but we also host group therapy, school navigation, and support for academic issues,” they said.

One topic that many people spoke about was investing more in the arts — specifically restoring funding for the county’s Arts and Humanities Council.

In 2021, they received $700,000. That amount dropped to $500,000 in 2022. It dropped again to $400,000 in 2023

Tressa Smallwood started her career as a filmmaker in Prince George’s County, and without the financial help from the county’s arts and humanities council, she says she wouldn’t be successful.

“When you have something like that, you have to figure out how to keep it because all of the young filmmakers coming behind me — they need this as well,” said Smallwood.

Now they’re pleading for the county council to restore funding for the fiscal year 2024, so they can continue providing grants and support to artists in the county.

“Just as you have doctors and lawyers and people who are gifted and talented and skilled and trained in those areas, artists have the same need. So that’s why it’s such a need,” said Tamra Wellons.

The budget is expected to be finalized and approved by June.