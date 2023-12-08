OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) arrested a man for a fatal road rage shooting in Oxon Hill that happened at the end of November.

Officers were called to the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Rd. around 5:55 p.m. on Nov. 30 for a shooting.

Police found 47-year-old Neris Requeno Rodriguez of Temple Hills, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and died several hours later.

PGPD said that 46-year-old Michael Derrington of Oxon Hill shot Rodriguez during a road rage incident.

Police arrested Derrington and charged him with first and second-degree murder and related charges.