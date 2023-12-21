SPRINGDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — With the recent incidents that broke out at Charles Herbert Flowers High School,parents and students cannot wait for the return of their principal, Gorman Brown.

Brown was placed on administrative leave back in October for reasons the school system have not shared with the public. On Wednesday, Brown was reinstated, according to the county’s principal’s union.

A parent of a student at the high school, Phyllis Wright, said she’s glad to have Brown back.

“When they took him from us, not giving us any notification on why he was taken, mayhem happened in this school,” she said. “So that goes to show you the power that this man has over these babies right here at Flowers High School.”

Just this week, several incidents unrelated to his suspension, occurred that raised safety concerns for parents. On Thursday a student was found with a loaded gun inside the school.

According to a letter sent to parents, the student came in through a side door, that was opened by another student. He was quickly approached and searched by security when they recovered the weapon. The student is now facing several gun related charges.

On Tuesday, several fights broke out during the school day. A student told DC News Now that it was nearly 10 different fights. Students say they were held in third period longer than usual out of precaution.

“[This is] out of control. We need our structure back,” Wright said. “This young person would have been able to get inside the building and do harm to all of our children.”

Now that Brown has been reinstated, parents and students are hoping things will be under control.

“I know once when they put Dr. Brown back into the school, he will bring that order back to these children and give them the love that they need,” Wright said.