UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — With just a few days before the first day of school, Prince George’s County superintendent Millard House shared his 90-day plan, which is focused on improving the school experience, developing a new action plan and creating safer schools, which parents say is a top concern.

“My children have actually been home-schooled, so this will be their first time coming back to in-person learning and I’m so excited,” said Dawn Smith, a parent.

The 90-day entry plan called “Planting Seeds: Listen, Learn, and Lead” came just 24 hours before a loaded gun was found inside the teacher’s lounge bathroom of Sonia Sotomayor Middle School At Adelphi Friday morning. PGPD says they’re investigating who’s responsible, and how long the gun was there.

Incidents like this are not new in Prince George’s County schools. Just last school year, there were several incidents of students bringing weapons to schools.

This is just one reason for the new safety measures House is implementing this school year, some of which include clear book bags and metal detectors at some middle and high schools.

Parents like Smith and Emely Flores are looking forward to the new changes. Both of them attended a backpack giveaway to ensure they got the clear backpacks needed for their middle school students.

“It feels good to see what’s inside the bag and to see what children are taking to school for safety matters because of what’s going on. A lot of kids have been having some issues,” said Flores.

In his 90-day plan, House says he plans to identify where students are and what may be needed to create new goals for students.

Another outcome his team is aiming to accomplish is ensuring a smooth school opening with new safety measures. His team is seeking feedback from staff, students and teachers to create a new action plan.