PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said a woman who was a passenger in a car died after it was hit by another vehicle Wednesday night.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near Branch Avenue (MD Route 5) and Earnshaw Drive.

MSP said Nickita Sammy, 34, of Accokeek, Md. was in a car that was trying to make a left turn when another vehicle hit it. Sammy died as a result of her injuries.

Medics took the driver of the car to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. The driver of the vehicle that hit the car was not hurt.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is heading up the investigation and will turn its findings over to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will determine if charges will be filed.