PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said a woman died Wednesday night after the car in which she was a passenger hit the back of a dump truck.

MSP said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on US Route 50, east of Maryland Route 202.

Troopers found that a car and dump truck were heading east when the car rear-ended the truck.

Joan Louise Briggs, 26, of Bowie, Md. was a passenger in the car. She died at the scene of the wreck.

Medics took the 25-year-old driver of the car to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the dump truck refused medical treatment.

Investigators will submit their findings to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether charges will be filed.