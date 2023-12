PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck Tuesday morning.

Officers said they responded to the area of Riggs Rd. and Ruatan St. for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian at around 6:25 a.m.

Responders said they found a woman in the roadway and took her to hospital, where she died.

Investigators said they were working to determine the cause of the collision. The driver involved remained on scene.