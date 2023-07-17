PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened early Monday morning around 4:30 a.m. at the 7200 block of Central Ave.

Prince George’s County Police said that the driver of an SUV was heading east on Central Avenue when they hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian died there, and the driver stayed at the scene.

Police had not released the identity of the pedestrian as of Monday afternoon.

Police were still investigating the cause of the accident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (301) 731-4422.