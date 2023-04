PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian was in a hospital after a hit and run in Prince George’s County on Thursday evening.

Police said that the crash happened at 8:05 p.m. on New Hampshire Avenue between Lebanon Street and University Boulevard.

The man who was hit was taken to the hospital. Police said he was in critical condition.

New Hampshire Avenue was closed in both directions during the response.