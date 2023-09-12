ACCOKEEK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a 24-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in Accokeek Monday evening.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that officers responded to the 14700 block of Livingston Rd. around 11 p.m.

The investigation showed that a driver was heading north on Livingston Road and hit 24-year-old Adam Emmanuel Douglas of Clinton.

Responders took him to the hospital, but he died shortly after.

The driver of the car did not stay at the scene of the crash. Police were still working to determine the make and model of the car.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (301) 731-4422.