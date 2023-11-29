COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) said that a person was assaulted on Tuesday night at Regents Drive Garage on the university’s campus.

According to updates made on its X page, UMPD said a man with a knife approached the victim and assaulted them. The victim was able to get to a safe area and call for help after sustaining minor injuries.

Though officers searched the area, they were unable to find the suspect. Officers said they would continue to conduct “high visibility patrols,” according to a post on X.