PRINCE GEOREGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The United States Park Police (USPP) said it was looking for a vehicle and its driver after the vehicle hit a person Thursday night and the driver kept going.

USPP said it happened around 10 p.m. near Suitland Parkway and Naylor Road. Officers said a person was on foot when the vehicle hit when the vehicle hit him/her. The person died there.

While police investigated, westbound Suitland Parkway was closed at Branch Avenue and eastbound was closed at Stanton Road.

USPP detectives asked anyone with information to contact its tip line at (202) 379-4877.