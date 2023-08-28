PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives said they were looking for the person or people responsible for killing a someone from Baltimore and injuring a man in a shooting Saturday night.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said Amarnae Smith, 22, died at the scene of the shooting which took place around 10 p.m. in the 14700 block of Willoughby Rd. in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. Medics took the other man to the hospital for treatment. The police department expected him to survive.

PGPD asked that anyone with information about the shooting call (301) 516-2512. People also can provide information by contacting Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or through the P3 Tips app. The case number is 23-0050480.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.