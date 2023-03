PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives were in Greenbelt Thursday afternoon after someone shot and killed a man there.

The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Rd. When officers got to the area, they found the man who had been shot. He died at the scene of the shooting.

The department said police took someone into custody and that they believed it was an isolated incident.