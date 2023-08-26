PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers said a car ran into a home in Laurel early Saturday morning, killing someone who was inside the home.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said it happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Kay Ct.. When crews arrived, they found the car into the building where more than one family lived.

One person inside the building, which partially collapsed, died. Medics took the driver of the car involved to the hospital with critical injuries.